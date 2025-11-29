Senators Earn More Than Soldiers Who Risk Their Lives For Nigeria ..Ali Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently prioritize a wage and salary increase for Nigeria’s armed forces and other security agencies.

According to the senator, before President Tinubu assumed office, the basic salary of a private soldier and other security personnel was 50,000 naira per month. He noted that this has now been increased to 104,000 naira following the president’s intervention.

Using another country as an example, Ndume highlighted that their soldiers earn no less than 3 million naira when converted, making them more willing to risk their lives for national service.

He further lamented the wide pay gap between lawmakers and those on the frontlines, saying, “We senators earn more than the armed forces, while those risking their lives for national security receive far less.”

The senator stressed the need for the government to take immediate steps to improve salaries, ensuring that security personnel are adequately compensated for the risks they face.