Insecurity : Remember The Venerables At A Time Like This..Ayodele Awobona Tells FG

Emotional Statement issued by Mr Ayodele Awobona

"In moments like this, when our nation is once again grappling with heartbreaking reports of banditry, kidnapping and senseless acts of terrorism, my mind cannot help but drift to one of the most vulnerable groups in the country, persons with disabilities, especially those of us with spinal cord injuries. Thinking about how exposed and unprotected we are in times like these truly breaks my heart.





It is painful to imagine what it means for someone who cannot run, cannot crawl quickly, cannot stand or cannot escape danger, to be caught in the middle of such debacle and chaos that follows can only be imagine. For many of us with spinal cord injury, mobility is not just slow, it is dependent on assistive devices, caregivers, or special support. In times of crisis, seconds matter, but for a wheelchair user, those “seconds” are often impossible.





These heinous activities do not only affect the strong and able-bodied; they magnify the helplessness of those who already face daily battles with mobility, access and survival. When bandits strike, kidnappers abduct or terrorists attack, persons with disabilities become double victims of the violence and of a society that still struggles to include them in emergency plans, security strategies and crisis response, hmmmmmmm.





This is why we kept demanding for disability-inclusiveness in all facet of life. Security systems and our emergency responses must not assume everyone can run, hide or fend for themselves. We need:

Security agents trained on how to support persons with disabilities in emergencies.

Communities sensitized to protect their vulnerable members first.

Government policies that recognize that disabilities are not weakness; it is a reality that requires thoughtful planning.

Inclusive shelters, evacuation plans and communication systems.

The government must stop making promises and take firm, decisive action against growing criminality. Weak systems have emboldened criminals, endangering innocent citizens especially the vulnerable. Nigeria cannot remain unsafe while people live in fear. The emergency declared on security is a welcome idea, maybe this will strengthen security agencies to dismantle criminal networks, hold every perpetrator accountable without sentiment or hesitation and be completely serious and intentional to the protection of all lives, prioritizing the vulnerable ones. ALL lives must become a non-negotiable principal agenda.

Above all, let us not forget our humanity. If insecurity breaks out anywhere, remember that someone with a disability may be in that environment, unable to move, unable to shout, unable to flee. Their survival depends on the compassion, vigilance and responsibility of the society around them.

May God protect every Nigerian, especially the most vulnerable among us.

May peace return to our land.

And may we build a nation where no one not even the weakest is left behind. 🧑‍🦽🙏🇳🇬