Senate Intervenes In Late Benue Girl Ochanya Ogbanje Sexual Abuse Case

The Senate has waded into the prolonged quest for justice in the case of late Ochanya Ogbanje, the 13-year-old who d!ed after years of alleged sexual abuse.

Lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, today November 26 presented a petition on behalf of the Ogbanje family before the Senate, drawing national attention back to a case many Nigerians believe was mishandled.

Ochanya, a student of the Federal Government Girls College, Gboko, d!ed in 2018 after reported complications linked to prolonged sexual abuse.

The senator accused some individuals of attempting to “shield those responsible from accountability”.

“This petition is on the refusal to arrest and prosecute Victor and Andrew Ogbuja, for the rape to death of a 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje.

Ms. Ochanya was sent to live with her maternal aunt, Felicia Ogbuja, at the age of five, in pursuit of better education.

But unfortunately, her uncle, who is the husband to her maternal aunt, named Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor Ogbuja, took turns to rape her from the age of six to 13, where she died.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan said the deceased “suffered severe violations for years, yet justice continues to be delayed and denied”.

“It was reported that she developed VVF, which is the medical term for vesicovaginal fistula, also the fecal urinary incontinence.

And this was basically because she was raped from her vagina and anus daily. This case represents a failure of the system to protect a child.”

The senator added that the matter “has lingered due to alleged interference, intimidation of witnesses, and attempts to downplay the crime”.

She urged the senate to ensure justice for the family and called for a comprehensive review of how children’s rights cases are handled in Nigeria.

After laying the petition before the house, Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred it to the committee on ethics, code of conduct and public petitions, to review the matter and present recommendations to the senate.