Senator Binani Airline To Commence Operations In Nigeria

A new airline known as Binani Air will start commercial operations next Monday with initial routes including Anambra, Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri, and Port Harcourt. 

The airline received its Air Operating Certificate (AOC) in July 2024. 

The airline is owned by Senator Aishatu Binani, the richest woman in Adamawa State and the North East. 

She also owns the biggest printing press in the North. 

Binani Air will be the first airline in Nigeria owned by a woman, which is a historic landmark for our country and a representation to the girl child that their dreams matter. 

Binani air has also a female CEO: Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma. Another first for the young airline it is the first airline in our country with a female owner and a female CEO. 

Just this week, one of the E170s on their fleet made a test flight ahead of the planned start of commercial operations next week, showing that the airline is ready to fly.

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

CKN NEWS

