President Addresses Nigerians On Abductions

PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU ADDRESS TO NIGERIANS

My fellow Nigerians,

You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued.

I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State, have been recovered.

I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.

~ Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President & Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria