Insecurity: Tinubu Meets With Security Chiefs In Abuja

I am currently in an extended security meeting with our Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the DSS, and heads of our intelligence agencies here at the State House.

We are reviewing the latest reports and taking decisive actions to stabilise the affected areas and protect our citizens. I am receiving continuous briefings and have directed our security services to move with speed, precision, and absolute resolve.

As President, I am fully committed to the security of all Nigerians. Those who threaten the peace and security of our nation will face the full weight of the law.

Nigeria will prevail.

- Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President & Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria

