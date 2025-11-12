Police Foil Robbery Attempt In Ogun , Recover Operational Vehicle

The Ogun State Police Command has foiled a robbery attempt in Sagamu, following a swift and coordinated intervention by operatives of Sakura Division in the early hours of Wednesday, 12th November 2025.

At about 0145hrs, a distress call was received through the CDC Chairman of Okearedi, Araromi, off Sagamu–Ijebu Ode Expressway, that about five (5) hoodlums were attempting to forcefully gain entry into a residence within the community.

A smart intervention was immediately coordinated by operatives of Sakura Division. On sighting the patrol team, the hoodlums fled in different directions, prompting a hot chase by the police. The suspects’ operational vehicle — a black Lexus GS 350 with registration number OGUN TTD 452 TT — was recovered at the entrance of the community. A search conducted on the vehicle led to the recovery of fireworks (knockouts) suspected to have been intended for distraction during the operation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, Ph.D., commended the officers for the timely response and professionalism exhibited. He reiterating that the Command has strengthened its operational strategy by deploying personnel to identified flashpoints across the state as part of end-of-year security measures.

While assuring residents of sustained police visibility and proactive response, the Commissioner of Police urged members of the public to remain security-conscious, particularly when entering their homes or estates late at night.

He further advised that illuminating dark or isolated areas would help deter criminal elements who exploit such environments to perpetrate nefarious acts.

The Ogun State Police Command encourages residents to follow its dedicated social media channels for verified updates and real-time security information.



