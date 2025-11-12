Our Intervention Saved Godswill Akpabio From Impeachment..Orji Kalu

Former Abia State governor and current senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed how recent attempts to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio, were thwarted through the collective intervention of some lawmakers.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, Senator Kalu confirmed that there were moves within the Senate to unseat Akpabio, but said the effort failed.

“Though there were attempts, we didn’t allow that to happen. That is why I always say we are one big family, and it is not going to happen,” he said.

He emphasised that the upper chamber remains united and focused on its legislative responsibilities, particularly in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to tackle economic challenges facing Nigerians.

“Whatever the problem is, the Senate is more interested in making laws that will help President Tinubu overcome the economic difficulties our people are going through.

“We are more interested in the people. The legislations we are making are pro-people, and we are focused on ensuring Nigerians can eat three times a day,” he said.