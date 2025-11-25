Police Arrest Two Adekunle Ajasin Uni Students For Drugging And Raping Fellow Student





The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that operatives attached to Akungba Divisional Headquarters have successfully arrested two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in connection with a case of conspiracy and rape involving a 20-year-old female student of the same school.

This notable operational success underscores the Command’s enhanced capacity to combat crime, made possible through the strategic guidance and unwavering support of the Inspector-General of Police, whose leadership continues to strengthen law enforcement across the state.





Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was invited to the residence of her long-time friend, Queen Sodo ‘f’, 19 years old, also a student of the same school.





Trusting in the longevity of their friendship, which began in secondary school and continued into university, the victim accepted a drink provided by her friend, which was later found to have been laced with drugs, causing her to lose consciousness. Observing that the victim had become incapacitated, Queen Sodo reportedly cleverly left the room, summoned her male co-conspirator, and kept watch while the crime was being committed.





The victim was subsequently rescued by a neighbour who noticed unusual and inconsistent noise from her neighbor’s room. She was found naked, unconscious, and in a compromising position with the arrested male suspect, and was immediately taken for urgent medical attention. Following preliminary assessment, she was referred to a specialist hospital for further medical treatment, where she is currently receiving care and recuperating.