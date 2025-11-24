24 Kidnapped Kebbi School Girls Regain Freedom

The 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, have been rescued.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the President commended the security agencies for their efforts in securing the freedom of the victims and called on them to intensify operations to rescue students who are still in captivity.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must urgently deploy more boots on the ground in vulnerable areas to prevent further kidnappings. My government will provide all necessary support to achieve this,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

The terrorists stormed the school hostel last Monday, abducting 24 female students.

The attack sparked national outrage and renewed calls for stronger protection of schools in rural areas, especially in the North-West, where banditry remains widespread.