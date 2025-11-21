NYSC Withdraws Kaduna Corps Member From PPA Over Controversial Online Comment About Teenage Female Students

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has withdrawn Oyaje Daniel from his Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) at Judeen International School, Annex Section, Mando, following a viral online comment he made regarding teenage female students.





Daniel, who serves in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was immediately summoned by the NYSC State Disciplinary Committee and appeared alongside his CDS President.





The Alumni President of Daniel’s college, Comr. Philip Ayuba Bobai, and activist John Adesogan accompanied him to the NYSC Headquarters for further engagement with officials.





They noted that Daniel appeared “sober and remorseful,” visibly affected by the ongoing scrutiny.





The NYSC has taken several disciplinary measures against Daniel while its investigation continues.





He has been withdrawn from his Place of Primary Assignment at Judeen International School, Annex Section, Mando, and redeployed to the NYSC Headquarters in Kaduna for the remainder of his service year, where he will be under closer supervision. Although accommodation is available at the headquarters, he will not be allowed to use it and is required to report to the office daily.





An investigative panel has also been deployed to visit his former PPA to determine whether any misconduct occurred beyond the online comment. Any evidence of further wrongdoing will be handed over to the relevant authorities.





In addition, the NYSC is monitoring other corps members who made similar inappropriate comments under the viral post, and they will face disciplinary action as well.





Officials stressed that Daniel’s case serves as a warning on the consequences of irresponsible social media use. The NYSC reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for behavior that undermines its values or compromises community safety.