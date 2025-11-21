Nnamdi Kanu Moved To Sokoto Prison After Life Sentence

24 hours after he was sentenced to life imprisonment, Nnamdi Kanu has been moved to Sokoto Correctional facility
This was disclosed by one of his former lawyers Aloy Ejimakor in a post on his verified social media
According to him , Kanu was moved to place out of the reach of his relatives and lawyers
There have not been an official statement from the Nigerian Prison
Nnamdi Kanu was found guilty by Justice James Omotosho on all the seven charges preferred against him by the Federal government
More details later