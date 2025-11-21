Nnamdi Kanu Moved To Sokoto Prison After Life Sentence

24 hours after he was sentenced to life imprisonment, Nnamdi Kanu has been moved to Sokoto Correctional facility

This was disclosed by one of his former lawyers Aloy Ejimakor in a post on his verified social media

According to him , Kanu was moved to place out of the reach of his relatives and lawyers





There have not been an official statement from the Nigerian Prison

Nnamdi Kanu was found guilty by Justice James Omotosho on all the seven charges preferred against him by the Federal government

More details later