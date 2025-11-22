Nnamdi Kanu Life Imprisonment: All Hope Not Lost...House Of Rep Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR has expressed optimism that the leader of the Indigenous People's of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be freed through a political approach.

He said that all hope for his freedom is not lost.

Kalu's submission came after a federal high court in Abuja sentenced him to life imprisonment on Thursday.

The Deputy Speaker said that a political solution is being pursued to ultimately secure Kanu's release.

Kalu also expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to listen to the pleas of well-meaning Igbo leaders on the matter, saying that the President will not be averse to it.

He urged the people of the South East and indeed, all Nigerians to remain calm, assuring that all hope is not lost.

He said "It is now time to explore political solutions that had been hindered because the matter was before the court.

But now that the court has finished, it is time to intensify request for the President's intervention and we are sure that the President is not averse to it. We are going to get it. All hope is not lost. Our people should remain calm."



