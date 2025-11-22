I Begged Bode George Not To Go Into Exile After I Won Presidential Exile..Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday disclosed how he begged a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, not to make good his threat to go into exile should he (Tinubu) emerge Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election.

This was as the president reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s unshakeable unity, declaring that the values that tie the nation together remain stronger than any political disagreement.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yomi Odunuga.

The President revisited, with humour, the elder statesman’s past declaration that he would go into exile if Tinubu ever became President.

He told the audience, “I pleaded with him that he would have a change of heart, because we would all remain in Nigeria and work together to achieve the peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that was our collective dream.”

Represented at George’s 80th birthday celebration and memoir presentation by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President described the event as a tribute to “a distinguished Nigerian, an elder statesman, and an accomplished public servant who has lived a full life of service to country and community.”

Tinubu said George’s decision to invite him to the milestone occasion reflected “the Nigerian and Lagos spirit, our shared humanity, history, kindred spirit and good neighbourliness.”

Emphasising the message of national cohesion, the President said, “The event of today has again demonstrated that, as politicians, we can shout and disagree. Still, the values that bind us together as members of the same household living in different rooms are more enduring and stronger than what divides us.”

He acknowledged that while he and George had often been on opposing political sides since 1999, their differences had not erased the mutual respect they share.

“Since assuming office, Chief George has offered valuable counsel through his public interventions on national issues,” he said.

Reflecting on the celebrator’s milestone, Tinubu described George’s journey to 80 as “a testimony to divine grace and personal resilience.”

On the memoir launched at the event, Tinubu said the book chronicles George’s early life in Lagos, his naval career, his tenure as military governor of old Ondo State, his stewardship at the Nigerian Ports Authority and his engagements in party politics.

He expressed confidence that the work “will offer invaluable lessons on leadership, public service, party politics, and military doctrine.”

The President pledged full support for the publication and encouraged attendees to do the same by purchasing copies for personal use and public institutions.

He wished George continued good health, strength and many more years of service to God and humanity.

George had in the lead-up to the last general election repeatedly said he would leave the country should Tinubu win the election.

“Look at all the elections they (INEC) have done. Look at what happened in Osun. The results showed the will of the people. If they allow the result to be streamed electronically, there is no way he (Tinubu) would win.

“But if the people keep saying he is the man they want, I have no qualms. I will go and live anywhere I want to live,” he said in one instance.











