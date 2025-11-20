Nnadozie Named CAF Award Women’s Goalkeeper Of The Year For The 3rd Time





Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, securing the award for an extraordinary third consecutive time.

At the 2025 CAF Awards, the Nigerian international who was crucial to the Super Falcons 10th WAFCON title continues to cement her place among the world’s elite with another standout year between the posts.

On the men’s side, Morocco’s and Al Hilal’s Yassine Bounou has been named Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year, adding another major honor to his distinguished career.

Both winners reaffirm dominance on the global stage, delivering consistent excellence for club and country.