CAF Awards: Hakimi Is Africa’s Best

Achraf Hakimi has been named the 2025 CAF African Player of the Year, capping off a phenomenal season for both Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan national team.

The right-back beat out fellow finalists Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen to claim the continent’s most prestigious individual football honor.

Hakimi’s award follows a standout 2024–25 campaign in which he played a decisive role in PSG’s domestic dominance and historic UEFA Champions League triumph.

His consistency, versatility, and attacking influence from the right flank have placed him at the top of world football in his position.



