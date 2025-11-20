CAF Awards: Hakimi Is Africa’s Best

byCKN NEWS -
0


Achraf Hakimi has been named the 2025 CAF African Player of the Year, capping off a phenomenal season for both Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan national team.

The right-back beat out fellow finalists Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen to claim the continent’s most prestigious individual football honor.

Hakimi’s award follows a standout 2024–25 campaign in which he played a decisive role in PSG’s domestic dominance and historic UEFA Champions League triumph.

His consistency, versatility, and attacking influence from the right flank have placed him at the top of world football in his position.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال