Nigerian Prostitute Streams Live Sex On TikTok

A Nigerian prostitute has stirred outrage online after she livestreamed herself having s3x with a client on TikTok.

The woman, who had initially been chatting with some of her followers during a live session, shocked viewers when she proceeded to engage in a sex act with her client while still broadcasting the encounter.

The livestream captured her mo@ning loudly as the act took place, leaving many users stunned and prompting TikTok users to call for the video to be reported and taken down immediately.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many Nigerians criticizing the act as indecent and irresponsible, especially on a platform accessible to min0rs. Others have also questioned how the expl!cit content managed to stay live for several minutes before being flagged

