Air Chief Summons Commanders To Abuja, Orders Them To Hit Terrorists Hard

Air component commanders of the Nigeria Air Force across the country were summoned to the force headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The commanders, it was gathered, were summoned by the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, an Air Marshal, with a view to giving them a fresh order in the war against insecurity.

Speaking during a high-level and strategic closed-door meeting, the air chief ordered the Commanders to intensify precision air operations and deliver smarter, harder, and more decisive firepower against insurgents, terrorists and criminal elements threatening Nigeria’s peace and stability.

The spokesman of NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, told journalists on the sideline of the session that the meeting marked a critical step in recalibrating the NAF’s operational posture under the new leadership.

“It (the meeting) provided a platform to harmonize strategies, strengthen inter-service cooperation, and ensure that the Nigerian Air Force remains a decisive instrument of national security and a symbol of hope for citizens,” Ejodame, an Air Commodore explained.

The senior military officer quoted Air Marshal Aneke to have emphasized that the days ahead demand agility, precision, and intelligence-driven warfare.

“We must fly smarter and strike harder not only to neutralize threats but to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. Every mission must reflect professionalism, purpose, and patriotism,” the air chief was quoted to have declared.