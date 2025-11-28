Nigerian Airforce Elevates 27 Air Vice Marshals , 30 Commodores In New Promotions

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the elevation of 57 senior officers to the prestigious ranks of Air Vice Marshal and Air Commodore, marking a significant step in consolidating the Service’s leadership depth amid evolving national security challenges. Released today, 27 November 2025, the promotion list underscores the commitment of NAF leadership to building a smarter, stronger, and more operationally decisive force capable of responding swiftly to threats across the country.

A distinguished cadre of 27 senior officers has been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal. They include Air Commodores SA Eyoma, GI Jibia, AA Adebomehin, ES Odekina, CE Akubue, SO Eyekosi, AO Akinbuwa, LI Kamat, AG Akinyimika, AO Bamidele, AK Famuyiwa, PJ Edem, SA Madaki, OT Salami, FO Ankeli, MJ Chidama, JJ Ijudigal, M Umar, IJ Ogbodo, U Ariahu, AL Dakwat, CE Akpa, EC Ukpong, IS Subi, IM Yusha’u, SS Lazarus and F Ekpah. Additionally, 30 senior officers have been elevated to the rank of Air Commodore. They include Group Captains MA Imam, AA Komolafe, HI Eze, DU Edet, MB Umar, GH Okoh, SP Sekegor, PP Okonkwo, PU Okweugo, AU Yahaya, M Yahaya, IR Ubeh, OK Cole, EA Ifebi, RK Olundu, IO Akpasa, AK Mohammed, HA Meshack, SN Nwachi, ZB Shuwa, EJ Alabila, SA Osoniyi, AO Ogunmola, AJ Arumona, BI Jayeoba, CE Akuh, NN Onuoha-Mba, PA Garba, YM Abdullahi and M Suleiman.

The promotion cycle reflects a deliberate effort to reinforce high-command leadership, enhance operational expertise, and strengthen the intellectual and strategic backbone of the Service. Each officer was selected following a rigorous evaluation of merit, professional competence, operational experience, loyalty to the Service, and alignment with the strategic objectives of the Nigerian Air Force.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, described the promotions as a testament to the officers’ personal sacrifice, professional excellence, and unwavering dedication to national defence. He noted that the elevation was guided by the need to deepen command responsibility, sharpen operational decision-making, and enhance the NAF’s readiness posture across multiple theatres of operation.

According to him, Nigeria is facing one of its most complex security environments in recent history, characterised by terrorism, banditry, cross-border crimes, and emerging asymmetric threats that demand speed, flexibility, and innovative thinking from military leadership.

“This elevation is not just recognition, it is responsibility,” he stated. “The nation needs leaders who think clearly under pressure, act with precision, and inspire the men and women behind them as a unified force. Nigeria is counting on you, and you must not fail.” Air Marshal Aneke urged the officers to serve with integrity, humility, and operational sharpness while strengthening synergy with sister services, enhancing intelligence exploitation, mentoring junior personnel, and upholding the highest standards of discipline in all air operations.

The CAS reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to ongoing strategic reforms aimed at building a smarter, and more technologically driven Air Force capable of delivering decisive airpower whenever the nation requires it. The Nigerian Air Force congratulates all newly promoted senior officers and expresses full confidence that they will justify the trust placed upon them through excellence in command, innovation in leadership, and unwavering patriotism.



