50 Nigerians Arrested In India For Drugs

No fewer than 50 Nigerians have been arrested in one of India’s largest coordinated crackdowns on a transnational narcotics network. They are believed to be linked to a sprawling drug-distribution and hawala laundering syndicate spread across several major cities in India.

According to a report on Thursday by NDTV, an Indian news agency, the operation was led by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the Telangana Police’s EAGLE unit.

It was reported that months of intelligence gathering culminated in days of simultaneous raids across Delhi, leading officers to dismantle key layers of a cartel moving methamphetamine and cocaine across India.

According to the report, investigations revealed that the cartel maintained an extensive customer base using encrypted communication and delivery methods modelled after food-delivery apps to execute drug “dead drops” and avoid face-to-face exchanges.

“The network was extremely sophisticated. They used layered communication channels and app-based delivery patterns to evade law-enforcement detection,” the report stated.

Officials also disclosed that the syndicate’s distribution chain was intertwined with a sex-trade ring, which provided both cover and logistics for drug circulation.

The report reads, “Investigators have identified approximately 2,000 individuals who were supplied drugs through courier and dead-drop methods.”

“Furthermore, the authorities uncovered that the sex trade was used as a cover for drug supply and distribution, extending the criminal reach of the cartel.”

The report further stated, “The operation, which involved months of intelligence gathering, culminated with the arrest of 50 Nigerian nationals in Delhi. This massive effort was executed in close collaboration with the Telangana Police’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, along with police teams from Noida, Vizag, and Gwalior.”

On the financial side, authorities said the cartel routed its proceeds through hawala operators. The illicit profits were converted into goods, including garments and human hair, which were exported to Lagos, Nigeria, disguising the drug earnings as legitimate trade.

“The proceeds from drug sales were funnelled through local hawala operators who converted the Indian Rupees into goods such as garments and human hair, shipped to Lagos, Nigeria, effectively cleaning the illicit earnings.”

“One identified kingpin is suspected to have laundered at least ₹15 crore through these hawala channels alone,” the report added.

The report, however, noted that the recent arrest of the 50 Nigerian nationals marked a pivotal moment in multi-agency efforts to root out these persistent drug cartels.

It had earlier been reported multiple arrests of Nigerians in India over synthetic-drug trafficking, including seizures in Bengaluru, Delhi and Goa, where foreign nationals were linked to methamphetamine circuits.

The latest coordinated crackdown, which resulted in the arrest of 50 suspects of Nigerian nationality, is now regarded by Indian police as a major step toward disrupting what they described as an “entrenched and continually evolving” narcotics supply chain.

Police officials said the next phase of the investigation will focus on tightening immigration checks, tracking hawala facilitators, and identifying remaining cartel commanders believed to be operating from outside India.



