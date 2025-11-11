NAF Strike Kills Many Terrorists In North

The operations, he said, marked a decisive phase in the ongoing effort to degrade terrorists and criminal networks across the northern region.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed scores of terrorists and bandits in precision airstrikes on their enclaves across parts of Borno, Kwara, Katsina, Zamfara, and Kaduna States.





This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Ejodame, an air commodore, said the NAF had intensified its counterterrorism and counter-banditry against the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).





He said the coordinated missions, executed on 9 November, were conducted under Operation HADIN KAI and Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

The operations, he said, marked a decisive phase in the ongoing effort to degrade terrorists and criminal networks across the northern region.





Mr Ejodame said that precision strikes were carried out in Mallam Fatori and Shuwaram areas following credible intelligence and surveillance reports in Borno.





According to him, the airstrikes destroyed ISWAP hideouts, logistics hubs, and weapons storage facilities, eliminating several terrorists and crippling their mobility in the Lake Chad Basin.





He added that in Kwara and Katsina States, NAF aircraft targeted bandit hideouts at Garin Dandi, Chigogo, and Zango Hill, dealing significant blows to the gangs.





“Similar operations were executed in Zamfara and Kaduna States, where terrorists on motorcycles attempting to flee were engaged and neutralised along the Birnin Gwari–Funtua axis,” he said.





Mr Ejodame said the precision air operations reflected the renewed tempo of the Air Force under the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke.





He added that the service remains committed to deploying intelligence-driven airpower to safeguard citizens and enhance national security.

(NAN)