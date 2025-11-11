Donald Trump Hosts Ex-jihadist, Al Qaeda Syrian President al-Sharaa At White House

US President Donald Trump on Monday met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House.

The historic visit marked the first time a Syrian president has ever visited the White House.

Breaking from typical protocol, reporters and cameras were kept out of the meeting.

Al-Sharaa is the former leader of al-Qaeda, US-designated terror group and was once wanted as a terrorist with a $10 million bounty on his head until December 2024.

He has also served time in the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

Al-Sharaa’s visit to the White House comes just weeks after he attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, a move analysts say is defining his transformation from jihadist to global statesman.