Lady Arraigned For Accusing Psquare ( Rudeboy) Of Rape

After falsely accusing Rudeboy of rape, in a bid to avoid being brought to justice, @chubbiedivah disabled her X account, fled social media and her husband’s house.

However, she got arre.sted on the 6th of November 2025, detained, and eventually charged to court of law on the 10th of November 2025.

Before I continue, Rudeboy intentionally didn’t drop updates about her arrest so there would be no form of public sympathy that might lead to her release without proper justice. Now let me continue.

Just only about 24 hours in detention, she started to complain that she couldn’t breath and her legs were sw0llen and that she needed medical attention. After so much consideration, she was released to visit the hospital while her lawyer pleaded that she would be back unfailingly by the 10th.

Surprisingly, she didn’t come back as promised as her lawyer claimed the health issues was a se.rious one.

The matter was then adjourned to 17th of November, again she failed to show up, claiming she is still under medical supervision.

However, the next date of adjournment has been re-fixed for 1st of December 2025. The court has ordered that either her or her lawyer must be present in court unfailingly.

Again, let me reiterate that she didn’t go scot-free and she can’t go scott free, rape is a very serious crime, and nobody should be fal.sely acc.used of it.