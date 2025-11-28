Actors Guild, DGN and AMP Suspend Actor Taiye Arimoro Over Altercation With Actress Peggy Ovire

AGN president Emeka Rollas has announced a joint verdict with the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), officially suspending Nollywood actor Taiye Arimoro over incidence on Peggy Ovire's movie set.

Rollas shared the statement with an emotional caption, saying the decision comes from “responsibility, compassion, and a desire to restore trust” within Nollywood. He added that AGN is a family, and every action taken must protect the wellbeing of its members.

According to the joint document dated 27 November 2025, the three guilds reviewed the findings from their disciplinary committees and concluded that Taiye Arimoro was the primary aggressor in the incident. He was found to have assaulted the production manager and the driver, and also circulated a misleading live video that misrepresented the events and falsely dragged producer Peggy Ovire into the issue, even though she wasn’t present during the initial altercation. The director, production manager and crew were cleared of wrongdoing in the report.

The guilds then issued a unified decision suspending Taiye Arimoro from all Nollywood productions until further notice. He is required to make a public apology to the production manager, Peggy Ovire and the director, and must also release a corrective video stating the actual sequence of events. He has been directed to return and complete his remaining scenes for Pieces of Love under supervised conditions, and to comply fully with any further instructions from the guilds.

The guilds also addressed the role of producer Peggy Ovire. While she wasn’t involved in the initial fight, they noted that her emotional reaction at the estate gate contributed to the escalation outside the compound. She is required to write official apology letters to the guilds, apologise to the estate management, and submit a written undertaking committing to better personnel handling on future sets. She must also sign an un