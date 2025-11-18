ISWAP Admits Borno Ambush, Execution Of Brig Gen SM Uba

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters said they have killed M. Uba, a brigadier general, following the ambush of a convoy of soldiers and operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno state.

The terrorists ambushed the troops on Friday at Damboa Road along Wajiroko in Borno when they were transporting some military equipment.





The ISWAP fighters reportedly opened fire on the military convoy along the road an incident that led to a gun duel between the troops and the insurgents.

The Nigerian Army had initially denied the abduction, claiming the General made it back to the barracks after the attack

But latest video posted online by the terrorist group proved otherwise as General Uba was seen being allegedly executed