How Ex Bangladesh Prime Minister Was Sentenced To Death

A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, with cheers breaking out in the packed court as the judge read out the verdict.

Hasina, 78, defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial about whether she ordered a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising that ousted her.

Hasina was “found guilty on three counts”, including incitement, order to kill, and inaction to prevent the atrocities, Mozumder said.





The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power, deaths that were central to her trial.