ISWAP Abduct 13 Girls In Borno State

byCKN NEWS -
Members of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terror group yesterday abducted 13 teenage female farmers from Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Deputy Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira, who confirmed the abduction, said the victims were abducted on their fields in Mussa District.

This has happened less than one week after the mass abductions of students from the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School Maga in Danko Wasagu Local Area of Kebbi State and St. Mary’s Secondary and Primary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.




CKN NEWS

