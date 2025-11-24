Another Nigerian Graduate Dies in UK

byCKN NEWS -
0



Another Nigerian Master’s degree graduate in Business and Management from the University of Plymouth, identified simply as Hammed, has died in the United Kingdom after his health “deteriorated suddenly from advanced cancer.”

It was learnt of his passing through a GoFundMe appeal created by Mariam Ajibola and Mohammed Chaanda for Piety Mosque, which initially sought support for Hammed’s medical care last week and was later updated to solicit funds for his burial.

According to the organisers, Hammed, a 36-year-old from Lagos whose hometown is Ayete in Oyo State, travelled to the UK last September to begin a Master’s degree.

Despite a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, the organisers said he pushed through the physical and emotional strain to complete his programme.

The organisers described him as the last born in a family of four children, “the joyful heart of his home”, cheerful, friendly, and deeply committed to others.

His condition, the GoFundMe campaign stated, worsened rapidly in recent weeks.

The campaign also noted that efforts to fly him back to Nigeria so he could spend his final days with family were abandoned after doctors declared him medically unfit to travel.

With no possibility of repatriating his remains, the organisers appealed for support to give him a dignified burial in the UK.

“We are raising funds to give Hammed a dignified burial,” the appeal stated, adding that every contribution would help honour his life and ease the burden on his grieving family.


Although an estimated £5,000 was needed to cover a 50-year lease on a burial plot and the coffin, the GoFundMe account showed that the organisers had paused the donation as of Sunday after raising over £6,000.


Hammed’s death comes just days after the passing of another Nigerian in the UK, Chiowa Obeigbe, whose body was found in his Gloucester apartment five days after he was suspected to have died .


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال