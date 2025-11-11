Robbery :Four UK Based Nigerians Jailed For 55 Years

Four Nigerians who were part of a phone-robbery syndicate terrorising the London metropolis have been sentenced to a combined jail term of 55 years by a Kingston Crown Court in the United Kingdom.

This was based in a statement obtained from the UK Metropolitan Police website on Monday.

According to the statement, the convicts include David Akintola, Ayomide Olaribiro, Olabiyi Obasa, and David Okewole.

Others are James Adodo, Robert Hills, Nelson Joel, Michael Babo, Mushtakim Miah, and Laville Bloise.

The statement noted that between September and November 2024, the syndicate carried out 13 phone-robbery operations across different stores in the UK.

It continued, “The group targeted mostly EE stores, using threats of violence to force staff to open secure stock rooms before making off with high-value mobile phones and other devices. In total, they stole items with a total value of £240,000.

“Officers were able to link suspects to the scenes of the crimes through DNA evidence, as well as call data and vehicle records. They observed the group as they prepared for further offences, and on November 19, 2024, officers moved in to arrest four of the men in the act at an EE shop in Kilburn.

“Searches at addresses linked to the suspects led to the recovery of stolen devices and further evidence connecting the group to the robberies.”

The statement noted that the 10 suspects arrested in the operation were charged in court, and eight pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob on January 30.

The statement noted that following their guilty plea, they were sentenced on Friday, November 7.

It highlighted their jail terms as follows: “James Adodo of St Martins Road, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. David Akintola of Samuel Street, Woolwich, was sentenced to six years and six months’ imprisonment.

“Michael Babo of Gilbert Close, Woolwich, was sentenced to six years and 10 months’ imprisonment. Robert Hills of Mayfield Road, Gravesend, Kent, was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment.

“Ayomide Olaribiro of Warrior Square, Manor Park, was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment. Nelson Joel of St Martins Road, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment.

“Olabiyi Obasa of Norfolk Close, Dartford, Kent, was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment. David Okewole of Vale Road, Northfleet, Kent, was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment.”

The statement noted that two other defendants pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and were sentenced accordingly.

“Laville Bloise of Goldcrest Close, Thamesmead, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

“Mushtakim Miah of Artillery Place, Woolwich, was sentenced to eight years and six months’ imprisonment,” it added.

This latest case comes amid increasing reports of Nigerians abroad being convicted for criminal offences.

