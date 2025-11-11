Former President Shehu Shagari Last Surviving Wife Dies At 89

Hajiya Saratu, the last surviving wife of the late former President Shehu Shagari, has died at 89.

In a statement, Bala Shagari, the eldest son of the late former president, announced Saratu’s passing on Monday.

According to the statement, Saratu passed away at about 3 p.m. on Monday after a prolonged illness.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Hajiya Saratu Shagari, the last surviving wife of former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari GCFR, Turakin Sokoto,” the statement reads.

Bala Shagari described her as “an embodiment of grace, humility and quiet strength who lived a life of dignity.”

