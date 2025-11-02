Everybody Should Be Ready To Reject Trump's Military Intervention In Nigeria ...Sowore

According to OmoyeleSowore, "The latest threat by U.S. President Donald J. Trump to launch military action in Nigeria, allegedly to protect Christians, may sound appealing to some. Still, history has shown this to be perilous."

"Whether you are Christian, Muslim, animist, or non-religious, no one should celebrate such rhetoric. The United States and its allies have a long record of military interventions that leave nations more unstable than before. They failed to secure peace in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, or Syria, and they won’t bring salvation to Nigeria through bombs or boots on the ground."

" What Nigeria truly needs is not a foreign savior, but legitimate, accountable leadership, one that protects all citizens, upholds justice, and ends the cycles of corruption and violence that have left the nation broken."

" Donald Trump does not care about Nigerians not Christians, Muslims, or anyone else. Our deliverance will never come from abroad; it must come from within, through real leadership (not the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's of this world) and national renewal."