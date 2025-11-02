Bola Tinubu Will Meet Donald Trump Soon..Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communication, says the Nigerian leader and US President Donald Trump will meet “in the coming days” to discuss claims of Christian genocide in the country.

The statement follows Trump’s remark that the Nigerian government has ignored attacks on Christians, a claim that has sparked fierce debate.

Bwala highlighted the commitment of both leaders to combatting insurgency and terrorism.

The presidential aide said Trump has supported Nigeria by authorising arms sales, which Tinubu has effectively utilised in the fight against terrorism, yielding significant results.

Addressing the controversy over whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or all faiths, Bwala said any differences in perspective would be resolved during the upcoming meeting, which could take place at the State House in Abuja or the White House in Washington.