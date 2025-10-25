Why I Rejected El-Rufai As My Successor In 2007..Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed how he declined a proposal to endorse Nasir el-Rufai, ex-governor of Kaduna, as his successor in 2007.

El-Rufai served as the director-general (DG) of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and later as minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) between 2003 and 2007 when Obasanjo was the president of Nigeria.

However, while preparing to leave office at the end of his second term, Obasanjo supported the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as his successor.

Speaking on Friday during the second annual symposium of the Ajibosin Platform in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, themed “Importance of Leadership in Governance”, Obasanjo said Osita Chidoka, former minister of aviation, had recommended el-Rufai to succeed him.

According to the former president, he rejected Osita’s recommendation because el-Rufai needed more time to mature.

Addressing the gathering, Obasanjo playfully taunted Chidoka for omitting the El-Rufai story.

“Let him tell you. He didn’t mention that. He was pushing when I was leaving government that his friend, El-Rufai, should be brought in as my successor,” Obasanjo said.

Facing Chidoka, who sat among the panelists, Obasanjo asked, “No be so? Meaning is that not true?”

The former minister nodded his head in agreement.