Excluding Me From Key Decisions In The Party Will Lead To End Of PDP.. Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors that their strategy of excluding him from key party decisions will lead to the party’s collapse.

While speaking at his monthly media parley, Wike who is has been at loggerheads with the governors, Wike expressed his frustration at being sidelined from major consultations despite his long-standing influence within the party.

“Have I not said it before now that the booby trap you are setting will consume you? The way these present governors are doing, they will bury this party” he said

He directly challenged the logic of his exclusion, questioning whether his current role as a minister or his past contributions rendered him irrelevant.

“I am the FCT Minister. Are you telling me that because I am not a governor, you will hold a PDP stakeholders’ meeting and exclude me, and then expect the party to survive?” he said.

Wike dismissed the idea that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was to blame for the PDP’s internal crises, asserting that the problems were self-inflicted.

“All these talks about APC are rubbish. Is it APC that makes you take wrong decisions? You mean two or three people because they are governors and receive large allocations, will go and decide, and you tell me to follow? Follow who?” Wike said.

On the upcoming PDP national convention, the minister accused the party leadership of failing to complete essential groundwork.

“If they do the right thing, will anybody stall the convention? They have not done the congresses and other things that should be in place,” he said.

His warning comes as the PDP plans to hold its convention slated for November 15 and 16, in Ibadan, Oyo State.