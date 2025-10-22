VDM Betrayed Me..Chinese Business Partner

Chinese business man " China Ross " calls out social media influencer VDM over his attacks on his business

"VDM, Verydarkblackman I invited you and spent $15,000, and there are payment records. You didn't communicate with me beforehand; you just posted videos attacking my business. You took screenshots of fake Ross accounts, claiming you saw them on my phone. Why, when I search for "verydarkman," do 30 accounts come up all with your name and image? Are you the one operating them? Ross never said he saw you using accounts to scam money. And that Nigerian sister of yours who said Ross deceived her—where's her payment record? Where's her chat record? Post them so we can see. Your Chinese friend took 35,000 RMB from Ross—I have the transfer record. Is she scamming Ross out of his money?"





" VDM, if you don't like the phone, computer, clothes, shoes, glasses, and everything else that Ross paid for and bought for you, you can just throw them away."





"You're 30 years old and always talking about integrity? I spent money—what did you do for me? You didn't do anything; you just shot two videos that I posted on my account. You shot videos defaming me. VDM, go ahead and shoot ten more videos, post your fake evidence."