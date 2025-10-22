Delta State Governor’s Son Bags 1st Class In Law





Delta State 1st Son Bags 1st Class From Afe Babalola University

This was a post by Governor of Delta State Oborevwori on his son's graduation from Afe Babalola University

"Congratulations to my dear son, Orohwedor, on graduating with First Class Honours in Law. I am happy to witness your convocation today. Your hard work, discipline, and brilliance have truly paid off. This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to your determination and excellence. I am very proud of you. Once again, I congratulate you."





Ckn



