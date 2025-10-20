Valarian Okeke: A Custodian Of Faith, A Messenger of God, A Gift To Humanity

John Chuma Nwosu, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the November 8, Anambra State Governorship Election, on Monday, joined other faithful in the Catholic Church across the world to celebrate Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha and the Metropolitan, on the day the renowned cleric turned 72.

Nwosu, himself a staunch Catholic, former Seminarian and Assistant Secretary to Francis Cardinal Arinze, who was a one-time Archbishop of the same diocese, before moving to the Vatican, where he is now one of the top leaders in the church, declared that Okeke, remained not only a true servant, but an example of God’s voice on earth.

He wrote: “Today, I join the Catholic faithful across the globe and the entire Christian community in Nigeria to celebrate His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan, on the glorious occasion of his 72nd Birthday Celebration.

“Your Grace, you are a perfect example that God indeed manifests Himself in diverse ways. You represent a demonstrable illustration of selflessness, piety, humility and holiness and through you, God has once again shown that the tortuous way of the cross will eventually manifest in the triumph of humanity.

“Your life of devotion, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the service of God and humanity stands as a shining example of true leadership — the kind that inspires us to build a more just, peaceful, and progressive society. You have been a moral compass to our people, guiding us towards values that uplift and unite.

“As we celebrate you today, I am reminded that the kind of selfless service you embody is exactly what our beloved Anambra needs — leadership rooted in compassion, faith, and integrity. It is this same spirit that fuels my commitment to serve our people under the great umbrella of African Democratic Congress (ADC). You are indeed a custodian of faith, a messenger of God, a gift to humanity.

“May God continue to bless and keep you, Your Grace, granting you long life, strength, and divine wisdom to shepherd His flock and to keep inspiring a generation of leaders determined to build a better future.

“Your life remains a light to Anambra and beyond. Congratulations once again. Happy birthday, Your Grace!

“With deepest respect and warm regards.”









John Chuma Nwosu ( ADC Gubernatorial Candidate )