Sen Anyanwu Signed Letters Of His Alleged Forged Signature..PDP

Tony Akowe, AbujaThe People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the allegation of forgery levelled against it by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.





The party expressed surprise about the allegation of the National Secretary over 50 days after the letters were signed and delivered to the Independent National Electoral Commission, insisting that Anyanwu actually endorsed the convention and letters he is disowning.





National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, who addressed journalists on Monday at the party Secretariat, said the letter to the electoral umpire was one of the four letters written and signed on the same day inside the office of the National Chairman and in the presence of PDP Governors, some national leaders and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).





He explained in addition to signing the letter, Senator Anyanw was appointed Secretary of the Contact and Mobilisation subcommittee headed by Bayelsa Governor, Douye Siri and actually prepared a budget for the inaugural meeting and submitted same to the Committee Chairman.





Ologunagba displayed several letters and correspondences signed by Senator Anyanwu in preparation for the convention, including a letter on the composition of the National Convention Organising Committee and sub committees.





He said: “Now, fast forward the 102nd NEC meeting, which held on the 25th of August, 2025. The Chairman and the National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu, wrote letters. That meeting of the 25th of August was preceded by a meeting of Governors, NWC members, leaders of the party, inside this building, inside the office of the National Chairman and every member of the NWC were present.





“Others at the meeting are Umaru Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State and Senator Bala Muhammad, the Governor of Bauchi state. They were there at the meeting before the NEC meeting, inside the office of the Chairman and Senator Anyanwu was present, the Legal Adviser was present, the National Organising Secretary was present.





“The Governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, the governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, former Minister for Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Taraki (SAN), former Niger state governor Babangida Aliu and all National Working Committee members were present.





“At that meeting, four letters were were written and signed in their presence inside the office of the National Chairman and these are the letters, I will identify them.





“The letter to INEC, signed by Senator Anyanwu and the Chairman. The 101 NEC meeting directed them to issue a letter of notice, conveying time, date, venue, and agenda of the national convention at Ibadan. This letter was written for the elective convention, the date, and of course the venue, which was signed by him.





“Another letter that was signed that day, by him and the chairman, was the composition of the elective national convention committee membership. The third letter that was signed at that same meeting, at the same time, before the same gentleman, was notice of repeat Southeast 2025 Zonal Congresses of People’s Democratic Party. That letter was signed by him and the chairman.





“The last letter was notice of repeat congresses in Anambra and Ebony State. So these four letters were signed at the same time, at the same venue, before these gentleman.





“One of the subcommittees, the contact and mobilization committee, as proposed and approved by NEC was chaired by Bayelsa state Duoye Diri, with Senator Aba Moro, Senate minority leader as Deputy while the Secretary is Senator Samuel Anyanwu the National Secretary.





“He went ahead and started work as subcommittee secretary of the Contact and Mobilization Committee of the convention, He participated in the process of setting up the convention and sub committees.





“Now, to show that he started working on that, there was a budget that was presented by him. The budget was sent to the Chairman of the Contact and Mobilization Committee.





“He had a budget prepared by him, under his signature and it says: ‘this is to formally present to his excellency, the proposed budget for contact and mobilization subcommittee’s inaugural meeting for your consideration and approvals towards the national convention. Here is his budget(displaying a document).





“Now, in foregrounds of that position, he wrote letters to members of the subcommittee. These are his letters (displaying more documents). Now, one of these people he wrote letters to is one Honorable Arthur, who is his personal staff. He’s a member of that committee. He sent a letter to him which was duly acknowledged by that staff of his”.





Displaying more letters, Olugunagba said: “These are letters signed by him, of the membership of the contact and mobilization subcommittee of the national convention organizing committee. These are the documents. And that’s why I said to you, you can have alternative propaganda, but you don’t have alternative facts.





“So, these are the facts as they are today. Curiously, today is 20th of October, right? Nine or 10 days shy of 60 days. And you suddenly woke up and say, oh, that was forged. When this acknowledgement came, the party received the acknowledgement.





“The NWC is aware of this acknowledgement. So at what point does that become a forged document? 50 odd days after the letter was signed? I mean, you can understand this. This is why we said some of these needs to be interrogated.”





Speaking further, he said: “What is important under the criminal law is that there are personal consequences for people when they deliberately misinform security agencies to go on a wide good chase by spurious and sometimes, if I will say that, irresponsible reporting that are not correct. But again, we leave that within them to investigate and we welcome the investigation.





“So, he who alleges must prove. But you look at the jigsaw, look at the puzzle, four letters were signed at the same time. And then, more than almost two months ago, and one of them suddenly became forged.





“Beyond this, there is a calculated attempt to derail the party and ensure that the convention is not in place. But again, this is falling flat on the face because it’s untrue. At best, it’s a lie.





“It is criminal to make false allegations before security officials and security agencies. I would think they should take it up and our party would be interested in having to get to the end of this matter because forgery is a very serious allegation and if anybody who is involved in it or who is behind stories that are not true with regards to that, they should have their day with the security agencies.”



