Two Young Cousins Shot Dead By Unknown Assailant

Two young women were found murdered in Mamelodi East, Tshwane, South Africa.

The victims, both cousins, Tshiamo Moramaga (22) and Baleseng Moramaga (21), were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads on Sompisi Street, Extension 17, on Sunday morning, October 26, 2025.

Both women were dressed similarly, wearing white skirts and black shirts, suggesting they were together shortly before the attack.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, officers from SAPS Mamelodi East responded to the scene at approximately 6h15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the bodies of the two women, and a double m8rder investigation was initiated.

The motive for the killings remains unknown, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Family members are devastated by the loss.

Itumeleng Moramaga, mother of Tshiamo, expressed her heartbreak.

“I’m so hurt. I’m shattered because she was the only daughter I had. I’m now left with two sons,” she said.

She added that neighbors reported hearing arguments and gunshots around 4 a.m. on the night of the incident.

A message found on Baleseng’s phone indicated that the two had been communicating shortly before the shooting, but Tshiamo’s phone was missing, possibly stolen .

The South African Police Service is appealing to the public for any information that may assist in the investigation.