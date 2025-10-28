Stop The Lies , No One Is Pressuring You To Join Us...APC Tells Gov Mutfwang

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has dismissed claims by Governor Caleb Mutfwang that political stakeholders have been mounting pressure on him to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Mutfwang had, over the weekend, told an audience at the Government House banquet hall in Jos that several APC members wanted him to join their party, though he insisted that only God and the people who voted for him could convince him to leave the PDP.

“It is not a lie that they are putting pressure on me. But I told them that only two people would authorise me to change my party. One is the God of heaven, and the other is you, the people,” Mutfwang said.

“So those who are rejecting me for what I did not seek are only hiding their desires. The truth is that 60 to 70 per cent of APC members in the state would be glad to have us in their party. They are just biting their fingers because they know I won’t join them,” he added.

Although several APC groups, including the North Central APC Forum led by Saleh Zazzaga, have publicly urged Mutfwang to defect since last year, other party stakeholders in Plateau recently voted against his possible entry, saying the governor was “not needed” in the party.

However, reacting to the governor’s latest remarks, the APC acting publicity secretary, Shittu Bamaiyi, said Mutfwang was “living in self-denial”. He argued that if the governor had performed to the satisfaction of Plateau residents, there would be no talk of defection.

“If he truly meant well for his supporters and the state, he should have courageously named those pressuring him and explained why.

“Whatever the case, it is a big minus for a sitting governor when the opposition openly objects to his joining its ranks, even when that party’s goal is to win future elections,” he added.



