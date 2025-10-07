Two Wedding Guests Were Killed In Niger Not Abuja..FCT Police Command

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has dismissed reports claiming that two guests were killed during a wedding celebration in Abuja, insisting that the incident occurred in Niger State, not within the FCT.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said investigations and geographical checks revealed that the locations mentioned in the viral report—Garam, Rafin-Azum, and Tafa Local Government Area—fall under Niger State.

She stressed that the Suleja Police Area Command, cited in the misleading report, is also under the jurisdiction of the Niger State Police Command.

“It is therefore incorrect to attribute the unfortunate incident to the FCT, as neither the location nor the responsible police formation is within the Federal Capital Territory,” Adeh clarified.

The Command expressed sympathy for those affected by the incident but cautioned media outlets against inaccurate reporting that could cause unnecessary tension among Abuja residents.

While acknowledging that some of the mentioned communities share close borders with the nation’s capital, the police reiterated the importance of factual geographical reporting to prevent public confusion.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Ajao Adewale, urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police formation.



