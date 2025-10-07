Council Of State, Police Council To Hold Emergency To Meet Thursday On Security

Council of State meeting will hold in Abuja on Thursday, according to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

It will be a hybrid meeting – physical and virtual – statement from the SGF office added.

Also to hold on Thursday is the meeting of the Police Council.

Both meetings are slated for the Council Chamber of Aso Villa in Abuja.

Council of State is the highest advisory body to the President.

Its responsibility include endorsement of some major appointments as recommended by the President, such as: nomination of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), among others.

All living former heads of state and Presidents are members.

Former Chief Justices and governors are also members of the august body.

The statement on the meeting made available by Director of Information and Public Relations in the office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen reads: “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, has extended an invitation to members of the Council of State and Police Council to a hybrid strategic meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025.

“According to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, the meeting aims to discuss matters of national importance and key issues affecting national security and policing.

“This high-level meeting underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and ensuring the safety and security of citizens”.

This will be President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second Council of State meeting.

The first was held on August 13, 2024, attended by former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and the late Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting gave a vote of confidence to the Tinubu’s administration and discussed key national issues.