‘Twice As Nice’, CEO Waheed Shonibare Is Dead

Popular fashion stylist and C.E.O of Twice As Nice outfit, Waheed Shonibare is dæd.

He has been buried this afternoon in line with Muslim rights at Ikoyi Cemetery. Details surrounding the dæth of the socialite is sketchy as at the time of filing the reports.

He was also a board member of the Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Shonibare in spite of the years he spent studying Pharmacy at the Ogun State University, found fulfillment in fashion.

Those who knew the young man as a student said the enviable strides he has recorded in the fashion business with his ‘Twice as Nice’ outfit should not come as a surprise.

Rather than sit prettily and make good money from his late father’s extensive property, the young man took his destiny in his own hands and opted to carve his own path.

When Waheed started retailing men’s shirts from his car booth 10 years ago, quite a number of people sniggered that he’d chosen a career path that was destined to fail. Today, Twice As Nice is arguably one of the fastest growing men’s fashion companies in Nigeria.

From just a shop at Yaba, Lagos, it currently boasts close to 20 outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Accra, Ghana.







