Police Suspend Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Permit

The Nigeria Police Force has suspended the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permit following a court order halting the exercise, The Nation has learnt.

Spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the suspension on Wednesday, October 8.

Recall Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, last week ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of police (IGP) to suspend the enforcement of the tinted glass permit across the country.

The court ordered the police and the IGP to maintain the status quo and “respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.”

The court issued the interim order during a hearing in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025 instituted by John Aikpokpo-Martins against the IGP and the police.

Adeh during an interview on AIT, Wednesday, explained that the decision for the suspension came after the police officially received the court order.

She said: “Information reaching me from the office of the PRO is that the order has been received and the enforcement of the tinted permit is now on hold pending the court’s verdict”

Adeh explained that the directive to suspend enforcement would remain in place pending the outcome of the ongoing legal process.

“We are waiting for the verdict. We are not against the courts, and we will continue to wait until we get a verdict,” she added.

Addressing public concerns about the purpose of the tinted glass regulation, Adeh clarified that it was introduced for security reasons, noting that some criminal activities had been carried out using vehicles with darkened windows.

“The law was not made by us. We are enforcers. The policy was purely security-driven. Some criminals were using tinted vehicles to commit offences, making it difficult for law enforcement to identify suspects,” she said.

Adeh also dismissed claims that the policy was designed for financial gain, explaining that all payments related to tinted permits are made directly into the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), not to the police.



