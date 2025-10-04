Tayo Adewusi, Passes At 54, IT Industry Mourns, Bayero, Others Relieve His Memories

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ICT Watch Magazine and TV, Tayo Adewusi, has passed on. The

Nigerian media and ICT ecosystem woke up to the shocking news of his demise as he was reported to have succumbed to the cold hands of death on Friday, October 3, 2025, after a brief illness. The Ace IT broadcaster was 54.

Tayo Adewusi earned the reputation of one of the piooner IT media independent producers at the time of the advert of the Nigerian telecommunications revolution in the early 2,000. He was part of those passionate and dedicated media practitioners that helped shape the digital narratives that today define the success of the ICT sector and telecommunications in particular.

Until his demise, Tayo was the Convener of the Nigeria ICT Impact CEOs Forum, he instituted the first ICT industry Hall of Fame, and he championed the Africa Digital Award (ADA) with a glittering career spanning over two and a half decades as a seasoned reporter, producer, host, publisher, and strong policy advocate.





In a statement by The Cloud Network Foundation (CNF), where Tayo was a piooner member, the Chairman Abimbola Tooki described his passing as a monumental loss to the IT and broadcast industry.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of a man who gave his all to the advancement of Nigeria’s broadcast industry and digital ecosystem,” Tooki grieved.

The President/CEO, DigiVation Network, Dr Bayero Agabi, recalls with melancholy how the late Tayo was a kind-hearted individual, a thorough professional with a load of respect for colleagues, "You be the Oga so no problem " he will foundly always submit and deliver on whatever task he had to attend to so dutifully. Bayero noted.

According to Bayero, "Tayo was a good family man and a dedicated friend. We worked together across the spectrum of ICT from 2001 to date. We travelled together across the world. A real calm and gentle giant, he was so softly spoken. "

The industry will miss such an iroko, the first to set up an independent production outfit.

On a solemn note, The Chief Operating Officer, DigiVation Network, Hilary Damissah said the DigiVation Network family is devastated over the loss of Tayo Adewusi, an embodiment of resilience, hard work and dogged IT media practitioner who worked in close partnership with our organisation. " I recall in 2018 for the Africa Digital Awards, (ADA). I was in Ghana when Tayo called to inform me I was nominated for the IT Reporter of the Year (Broadcast category). He was such a man of diligence and surely left his footprints on the ICT media space." Hilary pointed out.

In a similar remark, Mojisola Alabi, Head, DigiVation Network, Business Development, and Special Projects says; "Tayo Adewusi is someone that made real contributions to the ecosystem through his professionalism. He was hardworking and combined work with a cheerful personality that endeared him to many. Such a truly great loss to the Nigeria ICT ecosystem." She stated.

A few years ago, Tayo lost his wife to breast cancer, and he's survived by his aged mother and three young girls.

Details of his funeral remain sketchy at the moment. As the family mourns, DigiVation Network asks for prayers and support for his immediate family and loved ones.