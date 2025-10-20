20 Years British Dies In Dubai As Cocaine Bursts In His Stomach

Jensen Westhead, 20, swallowed a number of packages of cocaine at a hotel in Manchester before boarding a flight to Dubai - at least one of the bags burst in his stomach

A 20-year-old British man died in Dubai after a bag of cocaine he had swallowed before boarding a flight burst in his stomach.

Jensen Westhead, 20, swallowed a number of packages containing the Class A drug at a hotel in Manchester on December 2 last year. He then boarded a flight from Manchester Airport to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where he arrived on December 3.

However, at least one of the packages burst in his stomach and he suffered an overdose. Jensen, from Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, was found dead at the Hotel Avalon in Dubai on December 4. Now, four people have been charged following Jensen's death as a result of a complex investigation by Lancashire Police.

Rebecca Hatch 43, Glenn Hatch, 50, Alexander Tofton, 32, and Steven Stephenson, 36, have been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on exportation of a Class A drug from November 21 to December 4 last year, reports the Liverpool Echo. Stephenson has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.





They are all due to appear before Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 31. In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Lancashire Police said: "Four people have been charged with drug offences following the death of a man in Dubai.





"On 2nd December 2024, Jensen Westhead swallowed a number of packages of cocaine at a hotel in Manchester before boarding a flight from Manchester Airport, arriving in Dubai on 3rd December 2024.





"At least one of the packages of cocaine burst in his stomach and he suffered an overdose. Mr Westhead, 20, of Thornton Cleveleys, (pictured) was sadly found dead at the Hotel Avalon in Dubai on 4th December. Following a complex Lancashire Police investigation four people have today been charged and will appear in court later this month.





"Rebecca Hatch (17/12/1981), of Hatfield Close, Thornton Cleveleys; Glenn Hatch (15/06/1975), also of Hatfield Close, Thornton Cleveleys; Alexander Tofton 30/09/1993), of Tewkesbury Drive, Lytham St Annes and Steven Stephenson (12/12/1988), of St Lawrence, Denton, Manchester, have been charged with Conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on exportation of a class A drug from 21/11/2024 to 04/12/2024.





"Stephenson has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine. They are all due to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on October 31st."