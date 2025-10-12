Super Eagles Plane Makes Emergency Landing ( Video )

by CKN NEWS
0


 

The Super Eagles’ ValueJet Airline aircraft, en route from Polokwane South Africa to Uyo , made an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola on Saturday after the windscreen cracked mid-air.

The pilot managed to land the plane safely, and all players and officials are reported to be fine 

According to the NFF, ValueJet and Nigerian authorities  including the Ministers of Aviation and Foreign Affairs are working swiftly to arrange another aircraft from Lagos to pick up the team.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Benin on Tuesday in a crucial World Cup Qualifiers clash

Video




CKN NEWS

