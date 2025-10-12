Army Rescue More Kidnapped Victims In Kwara

Troops of 2 Division/Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have sustained aggressive operations against bandits in Kwara State, leading to the successful rescue of three kidnapped victims at different locations within the Babanla Forest on Saturday, 11 October 2025.





Acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at the Patrol Base Babanla swiftly mobilised to a suspected bandit hideout and rescued Mrs Oluwabusayo Taiwo, aged 25, and her 3 years old son, Taiwo Irayomide, who were among the victims abducted at Oke-Ode on 28 September 2025.

The rescued victims are currently receiving first aid treatment at the Patrol Base sick bay and will be reunited with their family members in due course.





In a similar development, troops while on routine patrol along a suspected bandit route, also rescued Mr Mohammadu Sani *_Mai Shayi_ ,* a 40 years old local tea seller from Garkarima. The bandits fled upon sighting the patrol team, abandoning the victim, who was found in a pool of blood. Troops recovered one dane gun and a cutlass from the scene. The victim is currently receiving medical attention at the Patrol Base sick bay.





The Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, commended the troops for their swift response and professionalism, while reaffirming that the Nigerian Army will remain committed towards ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to intensify operations aimed at restoring peace and stability across Kwara State and its environs.



