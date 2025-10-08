‘Serve With Empathy, Fairness And Dedication’: IGP Charges New Police Constables As 205 Graduate from Police Training School, Iperu Remo

The 22nd Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has charged newly graduated Recruit Constables to serve with empathy, fairness, and dedication to duty as they commence their policing careers.

The IGP gave this charge during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of 205 Recruit Constables held at the Police Training School, Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

Represented by the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, the IGP expressed confidence that the new officers would exhibit courage, loyalty, and integrity, noting that their six months of intensive training had tested their endurance, discipline, and determination.





According to the IGP, the recruits were trained under a comprehensive and modern curriculum designed to emphasize community partnership, intelligence-led policing, respect for human rights, and the judicious use of authority.





He further stated that with the graduation of this batch, the Nigeria Police Force has now passed out 20,000 Constables under his leadership. He added that Presidential approval has been secured for the recruitment of an additional 30,000 Constables over the next few years, in line with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to bridging manpower gaps in the Force and enhancing national security.





The IGP also noted that the newly graduated Constables would be deployed to their states of origin in accordance with the Force’s community-oriented policing policy, a strategic measure aimed at fostering local trust, improving intelligence gathering, and deepening collaboration between the police and the communities they serve.





Earlier in his address, the Commandant of the Police Training School, ACP Aderemi Yusuf, psc, lauded the recruits for their exceptional commitment throughout the training period. He disclosed that they were trained in professional studies, legal and liberal studies, drills, musketry, and physical combat training. He emphasized that the recruits were also taught to respect the fundamental human rights of citizens, embrace community-based policing, reject corruption, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.





Among the 205 Recruit Constables drawn from the twenty Local Government Areas of Ogun State, outstanding individuals were recognized for exemplary performance:

• RC Oludare Olubusola, RC Farombi Victor, RC Sotunde Kolade, and RC Akinwande Tomiwa received awards for academic excellence.

• RC Akinsoji Suliat emerged as the Best in Drill (Parade).

• RC Ishmael Gbenga and RC Olukoya Olubukola were jointly recognized for exceptional leadership qualities.





The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including AIG Olusola Subar (rtd), Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Security; Navy Captain O.A. Adesiyan, Commandant, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta; and Brigadier General G.U. Nwamba, Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta (represented by Major A.S. Atunwa).

Also present were CP Edward Ajogun (rtd), Security Consultant to the Ogun State Governor; CP Ayodele Sonubi (rtd), Executive Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Law Enforcement; Alhaji Asimi Jamiu, Chairman, Ikenne Local Government; and heads of other security agencies across the state.





The Ogun State Police Command congratulates the newly graduated Constables and charges them to uphold the core values of discipline, integrity, and service to humanity as they commence active duty.