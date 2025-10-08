I Want To Be Next INEC Chairman..Dr Reuben Abati

Veteran journalist and former presidential aide, Dr. Reuben Abati, has said that despite publicly expressing interest in the position of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, no one has requested his curriculum vitae.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Abati noted that the tenure of the current INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who was first appointed in 2015, has come to an end after serving two terms.

He said the focus should now be on the future of the electoral body and the choice of its next leader, stressing that competence should take precedence over regional considerations.

“I said previously on this program that people are saying it’s now the turn of the Southwest, that the next INEC chairman should come from there. Whereas I said it’s about competence — about who is the best person for the job,” Abati stated.

He added that he had jokingly proposed himself for the role, emphasizing his confidence in being able to perform effectively if appointed.

“I even proposed myself as a possible chairman of INEC and made the point that I would do a good job because we need to get elections right in this country.

“But apparently, nobody has asked for my CV since that time. That’s Nigeria. But if they give me the job, I will do it,” he said